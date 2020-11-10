Tallahassee man faces more than 70 counts of child porn charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is facing more than 70 counts of child porn charges after he was arrested on Nov. 5, according to the City of Tallahassee.

Ryan Isbell, 31, was arrested after the Tallahassee Police Department’s Special Victims Unit found he was sharing illegal images on a social media account and downloading child porn from the dark web.

This is the second time Isbell has been arrested related to the offense. He was first arrested in September, but bonded out the next day, the city says.

TPD received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 2 about child sex abuse material shared on two social media accounts belonging to Isbell, the press release says.

A search warrant led to officers finding several videos and images of child porn on Isbell’s computer.

Less than a month after Isbell got out on bond, TPD got another tip about the same social media account sharing child porn. When Isbell was arrested again in November, a girl under the age of 18 was found in his home, the press release says.

TPD investigators believe the suspect was communicating with others using a mobile app to arrange meetings, the city says.

The investigation is still active, and investigators believe there could be more victims. If you have any information, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-891-TIPS.

