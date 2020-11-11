Bainbridge pitcher Delbrey signs with Gators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bainbridge senior softball pitcher Lexie Delbrey made her commitment to the University of Florida official on Wednesday, signing with the Gators on the first day of the early signing period.

Delbrey is one of the top pitchers in the state and helped lead the Bearcats to the Elite Eight.

Delbrey says she had interest from the University of South Carolina, Auburn and Florida State, but always knew she wanted to wear orange and blue.

"I made the decision in March,” Delbrey said. “It was a pretty hard decision because I was in love with every school that I went to, but it’s always been my dream school and it’s everything I ever wanted.”

Delbrey, who is also a pretty good hitter, says she will focus on pitching in Gainesville.

