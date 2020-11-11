Eta upgraded to hurricane Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The National Hurricane Center shifted Eta’s track back to the East early Wednesday morning. The latest track now has Eta forecasted to hit between Dixie and Pinellas County (subject to change).

Of note, the NHC also upgraded Eta to a category one hurricane as of the 7:35 a.m. advisory with winds of 75 mph.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tropical Storm Eta was moving again Tuesday afternoon as tropical storm watches were issued for portions of Florida’s western Gulf Coast.

Eta was moving north at 7 mph according to the 4 p.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were at 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 992 millibars. The storm was centered 90 miles north of the western tip of Cuba.

The tropical storm appeared compact and healthy on satellite imagery Tuesday afternoon, but most of the convection remained on the eastern side of the surface center of circulation. Upper-air observations and satellite imagery hint at high pressure aloft, an element needed to help sustain a tropical cyclone. It also appeared that the storm has avoided any further dry air intrusion, so far.

Eta’s official forecast track has shifted somewhat back slightly to the east while maintaining tropical-storm strength until it nears or makes landfall this weekend as a tropical depression, but the model spread continued to be wide. The cooler water temperatures and increased wind shear will likely decrease the wind intensity of the storm. The cone of uncertainty ranges from near the Alabama-Mississippi line east to near Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for the mouth of the Suwannee River south to Englewood, Fla.

The biggest issue for the Big Bend and South Georgia will continue to be better rain chances through the weekend. The storm will continue to feed moisture in the area, with an inch or rain possible through the weekend. A high risk of rip currents will remain along the coast with higher wave action in the offshore waters.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Eta’s continued to develop deep convection as it barely moved in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning.

The tropical storm’s center was located 60 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba according to the 10 a.m. Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 992 millibars. Eta’s lack of steering currents are keeping the movement nearly stationary.

The convection appeared to be in better shape Tuesday morning compared to the previous day. Upper-air observations and satellite imagery hint at high pressure aloft, an element needed to help sustain a tropical cyclone. Water vapor imagery also suggests that Eta has shielded itself from further dry air intrusion.

Computer guidance models continue to shift greatly since Monday’s runs, hinting at continued uncertainty with the forecast path. A trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is forecast to move east from the western U.S. during the week, but it will not help break down the ridge in the Southeast. Despite this, Eta may travel very slowly northward for the rest of the week, but it is forecast to weaken along the way. Ensemble members from different global models still differ on the path. The cone of uncertainty has shifted greatly since Monday morning, with the range extending from eastern Louisiana to the Big Bend.

Cooler waters and increased wind shear will be an issue for Eta as it moves northward over time, hinting at a weakening storm. Most operational and ensemble guidance have the storm decreasing strength to a tropical depression by the end of the weekend. Regardless, rough boating conditions, a higher risk of rip currents and better rain chances are in the forecast for most of the week as deep moisture from Eta will make its way to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Eta was holding on despite being impacted by drier air aloft, but the tropical storm continued to bring heavy rain and flooding across South Florida Monday morning.

The tropical storm’s center was located 135 miles west-southwest of The Dry Tortugas according to the 1 p.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Eta was moving southwest at 16 mph, a change from the west-northwest movement earlier Monday morning. The maximum sustained winds decreased to 50 mph with a minimum central pressure of 995 millibars. The storm’s convection near the center appeared subpar, but the storm’s circulation remained visible on satellite and radar scans from Miami late Monday morning.

The storm brought heavy rain and flooding across parts of South Florida since Sunday, and there have been reports of storm damage throughout the southern Florida Peninsula. Twenty-four-hour rainfall estimates via radar hint at totals as much as 5 to 8 inches in some urban areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta moving southwesterly through Tuesday morning and making a sharp turn to the north by Wednesday. Beyond that, the forecast track is uncertain as the global models differ on the future path of the storm. The European model ensemble members have the storm agreeing with a northerly trek into eastern Apalachee Bay by the weekend as a weaker low. Meanwhile, the American GFS ensembles are not as precise, suggesting that a trough of low pressure aloft that’s in the western U.S. may not be able to lift it northward.

But there is high confidence of deep moisture making its way into the viewing area by late Monday, increasing rain chances for much of the work week. The GFS ensemble average has rainfall totals in the viewing area roughly around the 1-inch mark, though isolated higher totals are possible.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tropical Storm Eta’s eye moved over the Florida Keys Sunday night. The storm dumped heavy rain in the Keys and in South Florida. Flash Flood Warnings were issued around Miami Sunday night. 70 mph winds were recorded at 9:28 p.m. Sunday night at Card Sound Bridge.

As of 10:00 p.m., Eta was 40 miles east of Marathon Florida with sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is moving to the NW at 14 mph. Eta is forecasted to move to the west, into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. As the storm moves over waters, it will likely strengthen into a category one hurricane by Tuesday evening.

The current forecast has the storm turning to the north towards north Florida. However, there is a lot of uncertainty with Eta’s long term track and the forecast can still change.

Any direct impacts on our region would occur around the end of the week. Ahead of Eta, a small craft advisory and gale warning is in effect off the coast of the Big Bend. There is also a high-risk for rip currents.

It’s a good idea to prep your hurricane kit and have a plan in place just in case Eta impacts the Big Bend and South Georiga.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite wind shear and dry air intruding into the storm, there is a chance of Tropical Storm Eta gaining more strength when it moves into the Gulf of Mexico early in the week.

The tropical storm’s center was just off of the northern Cuban coast or about 90 miles west of Canagua, Cuba according to the 10 a.m. Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were at 65 mph as it moved north at 14 mph. The minimum central pressure was 993 millibars.

The storm’s movement has been influenced by a trough of low pressure in the mid- and upper-level of the atmosphere, but this trough also pushed drier air into the storm, making the cloud structure appear asymmetric Sunday morning. But the National Hurricane Center noted that wind shear is forecast to relax by Monday, giving the storm a better chance of organization. Ocean heat content in the Florida Straits, where the storm is forecast to travel through between Sunday and Monday, is reasonable but not as high as it was in the Caribbean Sea. The warmer water along with lower wind shear will help it restrengthen, and it could be a hurricane by Monday morning. Because of that threat, the National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane and storm surge warning for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.

Beyond that, the trough is forecast to become an cut-off low and weaken, stalling the tropical system. The low’s forecast track has changed somewhat since Saturday. Most of the ensemble guidance runs have the storm moving northward to anywhere from Panama City to south of Tampa Bay over the next five days. The official forecast has Eta weakening to a tropical storm by Thursday, slowing down in forward speed.

Regardless of exact intensity, at least tropical-storm-force winds could be felt inland in South Florida along with a threat of heavy rain and a decent risk of flash flooding. There is also the potential of 2 to 4 feet of storm surge in the Keys and portions of South Florida. Those under tropical storm or hurricane warning should be prepared deteriorating conditions.

As for the Big Bend and South Georgia, the uncertainty of the forecast also creates uncertainty with the exact impacts. The likeliest scenario as of this post is higher rain chances starting late Monday as Eta brings more moisture into the viewing area.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Eta approached Cuba Saturday night. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the storm was 140 miles west-southwest of Camaguey Cuba with sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is moving to the northeast at 13 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for South Florida including Key West and Miami. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for South Florida as well just in case, Eta strengthens into a hurricane before impacting South Florida. The current forecast predicts that Eta will move into the Gulf of Mexico and then turn to the north.

However, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. Some models predict that Eta won’t turn to the north as early, and have the storm move more to the west. Due to the uncertainty in Eta’s long term projection, it’s important to continue paying attention to the forecast for updates. As always, it’s a good idea to have a hurricane kit prepped and ready to go just in case.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eta returned to tropical-storm status Saturday morning as it aimed for Cuba and may impact South Florida.

Eta was centered 50 miles north of Grand Cayman according to the 1 p.m. Saturday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northeast at a brisk 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The minimum central pressure has fallen since Saturday morning to 994 millibars.

Tropical Storm Eta - Saturday, Nov. 7 1 p.m. advisory (WCTV)

The tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in central Cuba Saturday night and move more northward into the Florida Straits on Sunday according to the official forecast. Eta is forecast to move northwestward around an upper-level trough of low pressure into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm’s center could reach South Florida, prompting tropical storm warnings from the Florida coast from Golden Beach to Chokoloskee, including Florida Bay, and The Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected where the warning is in effect along with heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are possible between Saturday and Thursday morning.

For the Big Bend and South Georgia, exact impacts are difficult to predict. Forecast models differ on the path while the interaction with the trough may alter the storm’s wind field and location of rain. At best, rain chances will be elevated starting as soon as Monday as more moisture is forecast to move in. As of Saturday afternoon, the odds of tropical-storm-force winds for Apalachicola through Tuesday afternoon are at 10%. Eta will need to be monitored over the next several days.

