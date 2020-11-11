FAMU opting out of spring football, volleyball, indoor track and field seasons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has announced there will be no football, volleyball or indoor track and field seasons to be played this spring.

The university cites the “health and safety of our student-athletes” as a priority for canceling the seasons.

In a statement, FAMU Athletics Director Kortne Gosha said, “Florida A&M Athletics' decision to opt-out and forgo the 2021 spring football, indoor track & field and volleyball season was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority. This was a collective decision with our coaches and staff, given the varying circumstances that COVID-19 has created for our program. We are certainly disappointed that some of our student-athletes will not be able to compete this year; however, we will shift our focus to achieving our academic priorities while planning a safe return to play in fall 2021, our inaugural season in the Southwest Athletic Conference.”

The MEAC originally moved these seasons, traditionally played in fall, to the spring late this past August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rattlers announced a spring football season last month that was set to feature six games across eight weeks.

FAMU’s announcement comes off the heels of Bethune-Cookman University’s announcement last month that they would be sitting out of all athletics in the spring of 2021.

