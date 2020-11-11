FSU QB James Blackman will no longer be with FSU’s program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State redshirt junior quarterback James Blackman is done for the remainder of the 2020 football season, head coach Mike Norvell confirmed on Wednesday. Norvell said Blackman and he spoke on Sunday, confirming plans that he intends to transfer after graduating from FSU.

“First off on Sunday, I had a conversation with James Blackman. Came in. Had a really good talk. James discussed the interest in being able to explore other opportunities after he graduates here from Florida State. And it’s something that I support, James and I have really developed a good relationship over the last nine months. I appreciate all the work that he’s poured into this program. He’s an incredible young man. Has a bright future in front of him. Obviously as I told him, that’s something that he’s going to start that process now as he continues to go to school and give everything that he can in that aspect and that’s going to be his focus here moving forward,” Norvell said.

“I’d like to thank James for what he’s done throughout his career here at Florida State. He’s been put in a very challenging situation. It’s real easy for people to pinpoint one person or one instance of different things, but I think that James has dealt with coaching changes, he’s dealt with a lot of changes when it comes to the personnel and situations around him, and he’s always handled himself with class. He’s a young man that’s a great character, and has a great future in front of him,” Norvell added. “I just wanted to thank James for the time that he provided me, and the opportunity to coach him, and I wish him all the best as he’s moving forward.”

Blackman has appeared in four games this season. He is 43-for-76 (56.6%) for 366 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He was the starter at the beginning of the season, starting against Georgia Tech and at Miami. He also made an appearance against Notre Dame and then Saturday, against Pitt. Blackman was greeted by some boos against the Panthers and then a chorus of boos rained down after he threw an interception, ending his appearance. Norvell shared his thoughts on that and more when talking about Blackman one final time on Wednesday.

“I think everybody understands this has been a challenge for James. And I’ll tell you I was really disappointed when he was taking the field there the other day to hear some fans, the people booing him when he took the field. That bothered me. And we talk about a young man going out there and has invested a ton into this program. Maybe it has not worked out at a high enough level maybe for him and for us at times to achieve the success we wanted. But it’s a challenge. I respect James. I respect who he is as a young man. And I think that it’s, one of those things that he’s going to continue to grow from, the experiences that are in front of them. But I understand his decision. I told him, anything I can ever do to help him I fully support him and help him in any way that I possibly can. Because he’s worked, he’s invested, he hasn’t had the best of situations. There are probably a couple times he could have made a change in his career even before this. But he gave us a chance. He gave us an opportunity. I’m grateful for that opportunity. I’m glad to know James Blackman and the person that he is. I absolutely believe that there’s probably a right situation that can fit and check off the things that he’s looking to do and accomplish as he wraps up his collegiate career. And I’ll be there to help support and cheer and whatever I can do throughout that process, and he knows that. Our team, they all support him. We definitely wish him all the best with wherever that next step in his journey is going to be,” Norvell shared.

FSU started true freshman Tate Rodemaker in their third game of the season, against Jacksonville State. He became just the fourth true freshman in FSU history to start at quarter. It marked his second game of experience as he made his debut in the second half at Miami. Rodemaker is 13-for-21 (61.9%) for 105 passing yards and two interceptions on the season.

Rodemaker was quickly replaced by redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, who has held the starting role since that time. Travis provided a spark with his legs upon being entered into the lineup, but has also dealt with getting banged up behind FSU’s beleaguered offensive line. He is 59-for-113 (52.2%) for 864 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also FSU’s leading rusher with 469 rushing yards (5.5 yards per rush) and six rushing touchdowns.

Fellow true freshman Chubba Purdy made his season debut at Louisville and played a majority of the second half against Pitt, after replacing Blackman - who entered the game after Jordan Travis was injured and ruled out at the half. Purdy is 12-for-30 (40.0%), with an interception. He has seven rushes for three yards.

For his career, Blackman is 433-for-716 (60.5%) for 5,445 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also has one career rushing touchdown.

Blackman ranks 10th in FSU history with 43 touchdown passes, while his 434 completions are 11th at FSU and his 5,445 passing yards rank 12th in program history.

FSU, which is 2-5 on the season, has four remaining regular season games. The Seminoles travel to NC State this weekend before returning home to host Clemson and then Virginia. They conclude the regular season on Dec. 5th when they travel to face Duke.

FSU is in their first season under head coach Mike Norvell. He is the third head coach which Blackman has played under, playing as a true freshman in 2017 under head coach Jimbo Fisher. He then played for head coach Willie Taggart during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He has had four different offensive coordinators over his four seasons as a Seminole.

