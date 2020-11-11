FSU women’s basketball releases ACC schedule
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After releasing their non-conference schedule Tuesday, Florida State women’s basketball unveiled its conference schedule Wednesday morning.
The Seminoles will have 10 ACC games at home for the 2020-21 season, including showdowns against No.5 Louisville and No. 8 NC State.
No. 23 Syracuse and Duke will also face FSU in Tallahassee.
See the full conference slate below (home games highlighted in red):
- Dec. 13, 2020: UVA vs. FSU
- Dec. 17, 2020: FSU @ Louisville
- Dec. 20, 2020: Pitt vs. FSU
- Dec. 31, 2020: Clemson vs. FSU
- Jan. 3, 2020: FSU @ Wake Forest
- Jan. 7, 2021: Duke vs. FSU
- Jan. 10, 2021: Louisville vs. FSU
- Jan. 14, 2021: FSU @ Miami
- Jan. 17, 2021: FSU @ Clemson
- Jan. 21, 2021: NC State vs. FSU
- Jan. 24, 2021: FSU @ UVA
- Jan. 28, 2021: FSU @ Boston College
- Jan. 31, 2021: Georgia Tech vs. FSU
- Feb. 4, 2021: FSU @ UNC
- Feb. 7, 2021: FSU @ Virginia Tech
- Feb. 11, 2021: Syracuse vs. FSU
- Feb. 14, 2021: Miami vs. FSU
- Feb. 18, 2021: FSU @ Georgia Tech
- Feb. 25, 2020: FSU @ Notre Dame
- Feb. 28, 2021: Wake Forest vs. FSU
All games times and TV network selections will be announced in the near future. The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held from March 3 to March 7, 2021 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
