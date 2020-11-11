FSU women’s basketball releases ACC schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After releasing their non-conference schedule Tuesday, Florida State women’s basketball unveiled its conference schedule Wednesday morning.

The Seminoles will have 10 ACC games at home for the 2020-21 season, including showdowns against No.5 Louisville and No. 8 NC State.

No. 23 Syracuse and Duke will also face FSU in Tallahassee.

See the full conference slate below (home games highlighted in red):

Dec. 13, 2020: UVA vs. FSU

Dec. 17, 2020: FSU @ Louisville

Dec. 20, 2020: Pitt vs. FSU

Dec. 31, 2020: Clemson vs. FSU

Jan. 3, 2020: FSU @ Wake Forest

Jan. 7, 2021: Duke vs. FSU

Jan. 10, 2021: Louisville vs. FSU

Jan. 14, 2021: FSU @ Miami

Jan. 17, 2021: FSU @ Clemson

Jan. 21, 2021: NC State vs. FSU

Jan. 24, 2021: FSU @ UVA

Jan. 28, 2021: FSU @ Boston College

Jan. 31, 2021: Georgia Tech vs. FSU

Feb. 4, 2021: FSU @ UNC

Feb. 7, 2021: FSU @ Virginia Tech

Feb. 11, 2021: Syracuse vs. FSU

Feb. 14, 2021: Miami vs. FSU

Feb. 18, 2021: FSU @ Georgia Tech

Feb. 25, 2020: FSU @ Notre Dame

Feb. 28, 2021: Wake Forest vs. FSU

All games times and TV network selections will be announced in the near future. The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held from March 3 to March 7, 2021 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

