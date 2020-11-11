Advertisement

FSU women’s basketball releases ACC schedule

Florida State flag bearers run across the floor before the start of an NCAA college basketball...
Florida State flag bearers run across the floor before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Florida State won 73-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After releasing their non-conference schedule Tuesday, Florida State women’s basketball unveiled its conference schedule Wednesday morning.

The Seminoles will have 10 ACC games at home for the 2020-21 season, including showdowns against No.5 Louisville and No. 8 NC State.

No. 23 Syracuse and Duke will also face FSU in Tallahassee.

See the full conference slate below (home games highlighted in red):

  • Dec. 13, 2020: UVA vs. FSU
  • Dec. 17, 2020: FSU @ Louisville
  • Dec. 20, 2020: Pitt vs. FSU
  • Dec. 31, 2020: Clemson vs. FSU
  • Jan. 3, 2020: FSU @ Wake Forest
  • Jan. 7, 2021: Duke vs. FSU
  • Jan. 10, 2021: Louisville vs. FSU
  • Jan. 14, 2021: FSU @ Miami
  • Jan. 17, 2021: FSU @ Clemson
  • Jan. 21, 2021: NC State vs. FSU
  • Jan. 24, 2021: FSU @ UVA
  • Jan. 28, 2021: FSU @ Boston College
  • Jan. 31, 2021: Georgia Tech vs. FSU
  • Feb. 4, 2021: FSU @ UNC
  • Feb. 7, 2021: FSU @ Virginia Tech
  • Feb. 11, 2021: Syracuse vs. FSU
  • Feb. 14, 2021: Miami vs. FSU
  • Feb. 18, 2021: FSU @ Georgia Tech
  • Feb. 25, 2020: FSU @ Notre Dame
  • Feb. 28, 2021: Wake Forest vs. FSU

All games times and TV network selections will be announced in the near future. The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held from March 3 to March 7, 2021 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eta upgraded to Hurricane
Eta upgraded to hurricane Wednesday morning
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 10, 2020
TPD is concerned as suicides in Tallahassee spike during 2020.
Police concerned as suicides spike in Tallahassee
Florida electors react after Biden declared winner
Ryan Isbell faces more than 70 charges of child porn after TPD investigators found illegal...
Tallahassee man faces more than 70 counts of child porn charges

Latest News

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell...
Marvin Wilson out for remainder of FSU’s season
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
FSU QB James Blackman will no longer be with FSU’s program
Offense for FAMU DRS sees steady improvement ahead of regional quarterfinal game
Lincoln boys basketball looks to prove they belong among state’s best