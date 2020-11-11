Gadsden County hosts drive-thru luncheon to celebrate local veterans

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - In Gadsden County, officials paid tribute to local veterans by hosting a drive-thru luncheon.

Officials had to cancel their annual Veteran’s Day event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Normally, hundreds would gather at the Gadsden County courthouse for the event, but on Wednesday they decided to do a scaled-back event.

County Commissioners and Veteran’s Affairs in Gadsden County handed out approximately 200 free meals.

Officials say they couldn’t let the day go by without honoring our nation’s heroes.

“We want to make sure that they have a nutritious meal, and that they are celebrated and we love them in Gadsden County,” said Commissioner Brenda Holt.

“They sacrificed their time and hard work and their efforts and their life for us, so I could have these liberties or this freedom that I have today,” said Commissioner Eric Hinson.

“You can’t honor them enough. Each day we wake up in the good United States and to be able to do the things that we do. Those men and women while we’re sleep and they’re over there, some in the cold, some in the desert and the different environments and still protecting this country and I greatly appreciate them. My family appreciates them and I’m sure everyone in the United States greatly appreciates them,” said Michael Jackson, Veterans Service Officer for Gadsden County.

They say they cannot thank our veterans enough for their service and sacrifice.

