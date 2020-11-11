Hamilton says focus is on team, not schedule release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ACC released the men’s basketball schedules, which includes the reigning regular season champion: Florida State.

The men will play a 25-game schedule starting on Nov. 27 with a home game against Gardner-Webb. Early in the season, FSU will play its first six games at the Tucker Center, which includes the ACC/Big Ten challenge game against Indiana on Dec. 9. It also includes the rivalry game against Florida on Dec. 12 and the conference opener against Georgia Tech on Dec. 15. Overall, the Seminoles will play 15 of 25 games at home.

“Right now,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said, "who we are playing and what our schedule is the furthest thing from any coach’s mind right now. We are working on our team, trying to develop a new unit, new chemistry and improve our system. "

The men play North Carolina twice and Duke once.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.