Lanier Co. Middle School temporarily switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Lanier County Middle School students have temporarily switched to online instruction, according to the school’s Facebook page.
In a post, the school shared a letter Sunday afternoon that explained students would be placed in virtual instruction because of a recent rise in COVID numbers. It also says this includes sports and extracurricular activities for middle school students.
The letter says virtual instruction will last until Nov. 30 and explains how the class will meet online.
The school also provided Chromebooks or learning packets on Monday.
Parents whose children were instructed to quarantine are asked to make sure their kids do not go out in public. Those parents were contacted by the school, and if you were not reached out to, your child does not have to quarantine, according to the letter.
A post on the Lanier County High School Facebook page explained that this is only for middle school students and all regular high school classes resumed as normal on Monday. It also said that during the temporary virtual instruction, the middle school would be disinfected.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.