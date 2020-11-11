Lanier Co. Middle School temporarily switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Lanier County Middle School students have temporarily switched to online instruction, according to the school’s Facebook page.

In a post, the school shared a letter Sunday afternoon that explained students would be placed in virtual instruction because of a recent rise in COVID numbers. It also says this includes sports and extracurricular activities for middle school students.

Parents please read for virtual learning information. Also please keep in mind that masks are required when entering our school to drop off or pick up work/chrome books for your student. Posted by Lanier County Middle School on Sunday, November 8, 2020

The letter says virtual instruction will last until Nov. 30 and explains how the class will meet online.

The school also provided Chromebooks or learning packets on Monday.

Parents whose children were instructed to quarantine are asked to make sure their kids do not go out in public. Those parents were contacted by the school, and if you were not reached out to, your child does not have to quarantine, according to the letter.

A post on the Lanier County High School Facebook page explained that this is only for middle school students and all regular high school classes resumed as normal on Monday. It also said that during the temporary virtual instruction, the middle school would be disinfected.

This temporary transition to virtual is for LCMS only. All high schools classes will resume on Monday. Only students who have been notified about being quarantined should stay home. Posted by Lanier County High School on Saturday, November 7, 2020

