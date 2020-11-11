Leon County Schools to host mental health workshops

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Socially distant desks and students wearing masks are just a few of the ways classrooms are looking differently this year.

For some, those changes are taking their toll on mental health.

As a response, the Leon County School District is hosting a series of mental health workshops to help parents address this.

The initiative is a partnership with Capital Regional Medical Center to provide parents access to mental health professionals, and an opportunity to seek advice or ask questions.

“I’m just really concerned for our kids, and they kind of verified what I saw the first several weeks of school. I started looking at these kids and there was just this blank stare on their faces. It’s a scary time for all of them,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Hanna says he started to see kids struggling in the classroom, not just from COVID challenges, but the recent elections and social unrest as well.

“It breaks your heart, these children have so much life ahead of them for them to be in crisis, and us not doing something about it, shame on us,” said Hanna. “We’re going to be very proactive as a school system to help give parents and families the resources they need to get children some help.”

The Superintendent says the district has been focusing on expanding mental health services for several years. Now every school in the district has a mental health counselor. The workshops will take that help home.

The workshops will host a mental health professional with Capital Regional to share advice and answer questions.

The district says they are meant to help parents identify and recognize the signs of their children might be struggling.

“Even for parents to be able to talk to somebody else, as well as the students, I think that’s going to the benefit,” said Brittney Jones.

Jones has two children in the district. One is learning from home, while the other chose to go back to school the second nine weeks.

She says the transition, and getting used to remote learning, has been stressful for everyone.

“Balance the home life and still trying to have fun, and then them rolling, getting up for stuff, trying to figure that out and then me still having to work, it was a lot,” Jones said.

Marie-Claire Leman has two kids learning from home. She says the workshops will be a great resource for parents.

With students losing so much of their contact with others, from not seeing friends to extra curricular programs cancelled, recognizing the signs of struggling falls on the parents.

“A lot of pressure is on parents to make up for that social lacking, and especially for the students that are attending digitally, they’re only in contact remotely with their teachers,” Leman said. “I think it’s very thoughtful and perceptive of the district.”

There are four workshops scheduled, the first one beginning on Thursday. All of them will be accessible to any one through Facebook Live.

The first workshop will focus on the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

