Advertisement

Lincoln boys basketball looks to prove they belong among state’s best

Lincoln boys basketball
Lincoln boys basketball(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year, the Lincoln boys basketball team looks to prove they are one of the best basketball teams in the state.

The Trojans finished last season 23-6. After advancing out of districts, they fell to Columbia in the regional semifinals.

This year, Lincoln returns three starters from last year’s squad. Of course the down side to this campaign is the boys will only be able to play teams inside the county limits for regular season. While there is plenty of competition in Leon County, the Trojans were also invited to some showcase games, so there is a little disappointment.

“Of course,” senior guard David Ganious said. “We want to play more games. We want to be able to play more games. I know with everything going on it’s a little more complicated, but we want to get after it. We want to play as many games as we can.”

Lincoln has 14 games on the schedule instead of the normal 25.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta - Tuesday, Nov. 10 4 p.m. advisory
Eta remains in the Gulf of Mexico with an uncertain forecast track
Teen in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Deer Lake Road
TPD is concerned as suicides in Tallahassee spike during 2020.
Police concerned as suicides spike in Tallahassee
Florida electors react after Biden declared winner
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 9, 2020

Latest News

Florida State Men's Basketball
Hamilton says focus is on team, not schedule release
Sneads Volleyball
Sneads looks to make history with 8th consecutive volleyball state title
Florida State FAMU WBB
Florida State WBB releases OOC schedule, opens season at FAMU
FSU men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule released