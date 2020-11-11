Lincoln boys basketball looks to prove they belong among state’s best

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year, the Lincoln boys basketball team looks to prove they are one of the best basketball teams in the state.

The Trojans finished last season 23-6. After advancing out of districts, they fell to Columbia in the regional semifinals.

This year, Lincoln returns three starters from last year’s squad. Of course the down side to this campaign is the boys will only be able to play teams inside the county limits for regular season. While there is plenty of competition in Leon County, the Trojans were also invited to some showcase games, so there is a little disappointment.

“Of course,” senior guard David Ganious said. “We want to play more games. We want to be able to play more games. I know with everything going on it’s a little more complicated, but we want to get after it. We want to play as many games as we can.”

Lincoln has 14 games on the schedule instead of the normal 25.

