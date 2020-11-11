Live Oak Police asking for help in finding missing man
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Live Oak Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.
LOPD says Preston Baker has not been seen since Tuesday night and his last known location was the Suwannee County Library.
Anyone with information regarding Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Suwannee County Dispatch at 386-362-2222.
