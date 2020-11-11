Marvin Wilson out for remainder of FSU’s season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury. Wilson was sidelined with the injury for FSU’s home game against Pittsburgh this past weekend, and the issue will cost him the remainder of the year.

Coach Mike Norvell confirmed that Wilson would miss the remainder of the season during a press conference on Wednesday. He will remain around the team, Norvell said.

“Marvin had a slight procedure that was done. He’ll be back to full speed here really soon,” Norvell said. “I appreciate Marvin and the leader that he’s worked to be to a lot of these young guys and all aspects of what he does. He’s going to still be around each and every day. He’s out there encouraging guys at practice. I thought his energy on the sideline on Saturday was very impressive. I hate for him that he’s not going to be able to finish up this season with us, but it’s something he had to get done and we definitely support him in his rehabilitation and obviously what his future is going to be.”

FSU has four games remaining on the 2020 schedule. Wilson, while falling short of his pre-season hype, was still a starter and an intricate part of FSU’s defensive line rotation.

The Texas native opted to return for his senior season, forgoing a chance to be drafted as early as the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a team captain over the offseason and was named to the Walter Camp preseason All-American Team after accumulating 44 tackles, including 8.5 for loss with a team-high 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups in just nine games in 2019.

Wilson has 109 career tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

He is eligible to return to FSU for another season, or transfer elsewhere for a final year of eligibility, although the current expectation is that Wilson will opt to go pro.

