Offense for FAMU DRS sees steady improvement ahead of play-in game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of teams are moving games because of the threat of potential serve weather and FAMU DRS is no exception.

The Baby Rattlers will now play St. John Paul II in Region 1, Class 2A play-in game on Thursday. FAMU DRS has been on a bit of a losing streak lately. After winning its first two games, They lost their last five. However, the offense has continuously gotten better over the last couple of weeks and while Coach Cedric Jones will never be completely happy, he is encouraged.

“We’ve shown glimpses that we can move the ball,” head coach Cedric Jones said. “Most people who have been watching us, know that we make a ton of mistakes. We don’t like to use youth as the excuse, but we are pretty young. We are getting better. The more practice reps we get, the more work we get with our offensive line, the more work we get with our defense, they are only going to get better.”

This was supposed to be a home game for FAMU DRS, but they do not have any home games this year, because their facility is being used for COVID-19 testing, so the game will be played at JPII.

