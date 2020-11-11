Sneads looks to make history with 8th consecutive volleyball state title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History could be made this Friday, if Sneads is able to win its eighth consecutive state title in volleyball.

Right now, the Lady Pirates are tied at seven with Olympic Heights, whose streak went from 1996 to 2002.

During Sneads' state championship run this year, they have not been challenged. They have beaten everyone in straight sets. In the state title match, they face a Newberry team that has been just as dominant.

The Class 1A State title match is Friday at 3 p.m.

