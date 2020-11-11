Suwannee and Taylor counties closing schools Thursday due to Eta

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Schools in Suwannee and Taylor counties will be closed Thursday because of Eta’s possible impact on the area, according to a Facebook post and emails from the districts.

Taylor County Schools Superintendent Danny Glover wrote in an email to WCTV that closing school Thursday was the best decision. He says as of right now, the district will have school on Friday.

Suwannee County Schools says it will reopen for regular operations on Friday. School was canceled because of late changes in the forecast regarding Hurricane Eta and the unpredictability of the storm’s direction.

“Please stay tuned for additional information, should conditions and circumstances change,” the Facebook post says.

Due to the late changes in the forecast regarding Hurricane Eta, the continued unpredictability of the direction of this... Posted by Suwannee County Schools: Official SCSB Site on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.