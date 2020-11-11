Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes in Tallahassee showed off her Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake recipe on the WCTV set.

SWEET POTATO PIE

4 cups Sweet Potato mashed

1 ½ granulated sugar

½ Cup Butter

½ Cup of Milk

2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of Cinnamon

1 tablespoon of nutmeg

CHEESECAKE

Two 8oz packs of Cream Cheese

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

1 ½ tablespoon of vanilla

2 tablespoons of flour (optional)

2 Graham cracker crusts

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1: Boil potatoes whole for 40 - 50 minutes or until completely soft - then peel

Step 2: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Step 3 - SWEET POTATO PIE: Mix sugar, vanilla and melted butter in mixing bowl - add potatoes and milk mix until smooth - then add spices.

Step 4 - CHEESECAKE - In mixing bowl beat cream cheese, vanilla extract and sugar until smooth - add eggs, then flour if you prefer (flour gives the extra support, but can be eliminated without affecting the taste)

Step 5 - Pour Cheesecake batter and sweet potato pie into crust and swirl using a spoon

Bake for 40 minutes to 1 hour

Chill for 4-5 hours before serving!

