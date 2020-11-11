Advertisement

Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake

By Lolani Green | Q-Ti Cakes
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes in Tallahassee showed off her Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake recipe on the WCTV set.

SWEET POTATO PIE

  • 4 cups Sweet Potato mashed
  • 1 ½ granulated sugar
  • ½  Cup Butter
  • ½ Cup of Milk
  • 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons of Cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon of nutmeg

CHEESECAKE

  • Two 8oz packs of Cream Cheese
  • ¾  cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 ½ tablespoon of vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons of flour (optional)
  • 2 Graham cracker crusts

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1: Boil potatoes whole for 40 - 50 minutes or until completely soft - then peel

Step 2: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Step 3 - SWEET POTATO PIE: Mix sugar, vanilla and melted butter in mixing bowl - add potatoes and milk mix until smooth - then add spices.

Step 4 - CHEESECAKE - In mixing bowl beat cream cheese, vanilla extract and sugar until smooth - add eggs, then flour if you prefer (flour gives the extra support, but can be eliminated without affecting the taste)

Step 5 - Pour Cheesecake batter and sweet potato pie into crust and swirl using a spoon

Bake for 40 minutes to 1 hour

Chill for  4-5 hours before serving!

