Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake
Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes in Tallahassee showed off her Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake recipe on the WCTV set.
SWEET POTATO PIE
- 4 cups Sweet Potato mashed
- 1 ½ granulated sugar
- ½ Cup Butter
- ½ Cup of Milk
- 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons of Cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon of nutmeg
CHEESECAKE
- Two 8oz packs of Cream Cheese
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 ½ tablespoon of vanilla
- 2 tablespoons of flour (optional)
- 2 Graham cracker crusts
HOW TO MAKE IT
Step 1: Boil potatoes whole for 40 - 50 minutes or until completely soft - then peel
Step 2: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
Step 3 - SWEET POTATO PIE: Mix sugar, vanilla and melted butter in mixing bowl - add potatoes and milk mix until smooth - then add spices.
Step 4 - CHEESECAKE - In mixing bowl beat cream cheese, vanilla extract and sugar until smooth - add eggs, then flour if you prefer (flour gives the extra support, but can be eliminated without affecting the taste)
Step 5 - Pour Cheesecake batter and sweet potato pie into crust and swirl using a spoon
Bake for 40 minutes to 1 hour
Chill for 4-5 hours before serving!
