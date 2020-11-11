Tallahassee women share why they are visiting D.C. for Inauguration Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After last week’s election, many in Tallahassee are already buying tickets as they get ready to travel to Washington D.C. to witness Vice President Elect Kamala Harris make history on Inauguration Day.

Nia Wromas is one of the many. She is a junior at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and says this is her opportunity to witness history.

“African American women, knowing where we came from, to see this now, and like she said on Twitter. She tweeted and said I may be the first African American V-P but I certainly won’t be the last, and it was like she was saying, ‘NIA! you are gonna be in there.’ And it was very inspiring.”

That inspiration passed on to not only Nia Wromas, but three other women in Tallahassee, who all want to witness the historic moment unfold before their eyes.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dianne Williams Cox, is a fellow sorority sister to the VP Elect, as they are both in Alpha Kappa Alpha. Williams-Cox shared why she is going to the Capitol.

“It’s important for little girls and big girls like myself to see the glass ceiling finally broken,” Williams-Cox says.

Another sorority sister, Brittney Geathers, also happened to be a campaign staffer for the Biden/Harris ticket. While this won’t be her first inauguration day experience, she says it will stand out.

“Being in D.C., the energy, I am really excited to see the inauguration,” Geathers says.

But before the celebrations, there are a lot of preparations that still have to take place.

Sheena Lewis is the CEO of Southern Politics, and she plans on driving up to D.C.

“Actually, I am going to drive. I have friends along the way, and we are going to do a car trip and stop along the way. But yes, we already booked our rooms and they are crazy expensive,” Lewis says.

Local travel agents say the same.

According to Travel agent Gil Gamache, hotels in the D.C. city limits are mostly sold out for Inauguration Day. He recommends booking a place to stay, outside of the city. If you plan on flying direct, there are plenty of options still available with prices relatively low.

Gamache shares that with COVID-19, there are guidelines visitors should be aware of.

This website shares rules and regulations that the city is asking travelers to abide by before, and during their stay

Gamache also says that things are subject to change with the volatility of the present situation. If visitors need assistance, they should plan early, and get in touch with a travel agent.

As for the venue, Lewis says he imagines it will be much different with social distancing.

“You know in past years everyone is packed in like sardines you know and a lot of crowds and people are in the way, but I think it is going to be much much different,” Gamache says.

Even so, these Tallahassee women, like Wromas, hope it is a day they will remember.

“I know I won’t be front row or shake her hand or anything but I will be able to watch history,” Wromas says.

“My granddaughters are just so excited because they understand what this means,” Williams-Cox says. "And I want them to be there and I want to be with them there in the moment to experience this.”

