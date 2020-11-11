Tamorrion Terry no longer with FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is no longer with the program, coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday.

Terry had been dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks. Norvell did not specify why Terry left the program, but said Terry made the decision to leave the program.

A source close to Terry indicated earlier this week that Terry would weigh all options, including coming back to FSU in 2021, transferring to another program, or going pro.

Terry finishes his FSU career with 2,221 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns from 2018-2020. The native of nearby Ashburn, Ga. distinguished himself as one of the country’s top play-making receivers during his FSU career after a redshirt season in 2017.

The speedy 6-foot-4 receiver is considered one of the country’s premier deep threats, ranking in the Top 15 nationally in yards-per-reception the previous two seasons. Terry’s YPR average was down to 12.57 this season as he dealt with a nagging knee injury along with sporadic play at quarterback.

6COMMENTS

FSU, without Terry, has been limited through the air. Terry ends the year as FSU’s leading receiver (23 catches, 289 yards, 1 TD) despite playing in only five games. FSU’s next leading receiver is tight end Camren McDonald (248 yards), and only two others -- Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton -- have more than 100 receiving yards.

Redshirt sophomores such as Jordan Young and Warren Thompson could see expanded roles with Terry gone, although we’ll most likely see a surge in playing time for freshmen Bryan Robinson, Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson.

Copyright 2020 247 Sports. All rights reserved.