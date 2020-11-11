TPD to replace aging duty handguns, adjust policy on backup handguns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, the Tallahassee Police Department requested a supplemental appropriation from state and federal law enforcement trust funds to buy a new vehicle, replace existing duty guns, and purchase backup guns.

Most of TPD’s guns are more than 10 years old; according to the agenda item, that’s the recommended limit for duty pistols.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell told commissioners it would cost just as much to update the current pistols as purchasing new ones, with credit for turning in the old guns. The city would also use funding provide replacement lights and holsters.

In addition to replacing current duty pistols, TPD is hoping to purchase backup handguns. Under current TPD policy, officers are allowed to carry a personally-owned backup handgun; Chief Revell says by issuing a second handgun and holster instead, there will be greater oversight and department control.

“From a department standpoint and an accountability standpoint, that makes it very difficult for us to regulate which types of weapons can be carried, how they can be carried,” he told the Commission.

According to the agenda item, the estimated net cost of the handgun purchase is $416,000.

TPD also requested funding to purchase a new vehicle.

The department is set to receive a “rook” from the state; it’s a tactical vehicle that can be used for high-risk operations and response to natural disasters. Chief Revell compared the vehicle to a Bobcat, but with armor. He says in case of a natural disaster, it would have the ability to move a car.

Due to the weight of that vehicle, TPD says a heavy-duty towing truck is needed, and asked to purchase a Ford F-550. The estimated cost of the truck is $74,000.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow pulled the item from the consent agenda because of the nature of some of the written comments; many questioned the necessity of the purchases and raised concerns about “militarization” of the police.

He asked the chief to explain more about the necessity of the purchase and said he pulled the item to give the public more transparency.

After the chief’s presentation, Commissioner Matlow moved for approval of the item, and it passed unanimously.

According to the agenda item, “A supplemental appropriation of $450,000 from the state law enforcement trust fund and $40,000 from the federal law enforcement trust fund will provide for all anticipated expenses.”

