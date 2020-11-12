Advertisement

15-year-old shot in critical condition after Tifton shooting

(WKYT)
By Krista Monk | WALB News
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Tifton on Wednesday, according to the Tift County Coroner’s Office.

Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman said it was a 15-year-old girl who was shot.

Police said she has been taken to the Tift Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The coroner’s office said she was in critical condition.

Hyman said officers responded to a shots fired call around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lee Avenue.

No details about what may have led to the shooting have been released at this time.

Hyman said the Tifton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are both working this case.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Tifton Police Department Tip Line at (229) 391-3991 or the GBI tip line at (1-800) 597-TIPS.

