BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

BPS says Ira Lee Florence III, also known as Junior, is wanted by authorities in connection to a shooting that happened on Sunday, November 1.

Contact Investigator Mary Price if you know the whereabouts of IRA LEE FLORENCE III. You can also leave an anonymous... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, November 12, 2020

