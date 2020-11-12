Big Bend Hospice honors veterans with drive-thru celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to COVID-19, a lot of the usual Veterans Day celebrations have been canceled.

As a result, Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee found a unique way to honor our nation’s heroes.

For those who drove up to the center it was a trail of celebrations to all who served in the Armed Forces.

Veterans were greeted by staff wearing flags and waving posters as they showed their appreciation to local veterans.

For staff members who served in the Armed Forces, Wednesday’s event was extra special.

Big Bend Hospice’s spiritual care counselor says every solider is important because they preserved our freedoms.

“We thank them for the sacrifices and then we should work hard to preserve that which we’ve been fighting for so many years we have to remember that freedom is not free, that we always have to be prepared to defend and work for this freedom that God has blessed us with,” said Bishop Anthony Webster.

At 11:11 a.m., they paused the celebration to take a moment of silence.

11:11 represents the end of fighting on the Western front in World War I as the peace signing took place at the 11th hour of the 11th day on the 11th month.

