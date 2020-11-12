Christmas Connection opening soon, adoptions already underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection is opening soon and hoping to make the holidays merrier for hundreds of families.

It has a new donation center this year at 2811 Capital Circle NE, which is in the old Suz Annz Furniture shop.

“This year, we’re going to be supporting 450 families and that’s made up of 1,765 family members, and of that, 1,144 are children,” Christmas Connection Coordinator Lisa Harvey said.

The donation center opens just before Thanksgiving, but people can start adopting families now.

“In the past, 60% of our cases have been adopted and we’d like to see that again this year and already adoption requests are coming in,” Harvey said as she gave us a tour of the new donation center Wednesday. “It’s a safe way of doing things, we just ask that when families are delivering their cases that they maintain social distancing and wear masks.”

The Christmas Connection’s Amazon wish list which was so popular last year and will be an important option this year to minimize contact during the pandemic, Harvey said.

The Christmas Connection will have curbside donation drop offs and to further safeguard both volunteers and recipients, it will only accept new gift items. It will not be accepting any clothing or linens this year.

The site will be open briefly before Thanksgiving and daily starting Nov. 29.

More information about hours, adoptions and new COVID safeguards are available on the Christmas Connection website.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.