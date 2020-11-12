Cook County football team quarantined days before last game

ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) - As of Wednesday, more than 200 Cook County students are under quarantine.

Cook County Schools is made up of 3,137 students and 445 employees total.

While 214 students are currently quarantined district-wide, nine students and 12 employees are COVID-positive.

Superintendent Tim Dixon says these are the highest coronavirus counts they’ve reported all school year, but the infection is not only spreading among their learners and educators.

“Here in our county, we’ve seen an increase over the past 14 days,” he told WCTV.

In fact, the amount of new positive cases reported in Cook County last week rose by at least five percent from the week prior, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District.

While face coverings are not mandated by the school district, Dixon says he sent out a reminder Wednesday to all faculty members, staff and parents encouraging them to be worn.

“We started out really strong with the masks, and I’ve seen that it has sort of disintegrated over the course of time,” he said.

Contributing to their record number of students quarantined, Dixon says a Cook Primary School teacher tested positive for the virus last Wednesday. Out of an abundance of caution, all of her students were sent home for the next 14 days.

And he says this week, a Cook High School football player tested positive. The team of 74 and all students sitting near the players at last week’s game were placed under quarantine as well.

Dixon, who contracted the virus and recovered from it himself, says he had to play it safe for his students by issuing the two-week timeout and by calling their Friday-night football game.

“It’s real,” he said. “I mean, it’s definitely something that we have not taken lightly since day one. How can anyone?”

Cook High’s varsity team was gearing up for its last game of the season ahead of playoffs.

Now cancelled, Dixon says another Friday matchup between Worth and Early counties will determine the fate of the Hornets' 2020 season.

“We’re hoping that, you know, everybody gets back healthy,” he said. “Hopefully, things work out, we make the playoffs and maybe we’ll get to play again.”

