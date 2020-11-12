FAMU DRS moving to remote learning until Nov. 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS is moving to remote learning until Nov. 30, according to a letter the superintendent sent to parents on Thursday.

This comes after the Leon County Health Department informed the FAMU DRS administration of two confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus. The campus was closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the letter.

While the campus is closed, all building will be sanitized and cleaned per CDC guidance.

“All K-12 student instruction will transition to the district’s distance learning platform,” the letter says. “No one will be allowed to return to the campus before Monday, November 30, 2020. No exceptions to this mandate will be allowed.”

The school will still give breakfast and lunch to students via its curbside at the Orange Avenue entrance on Friday, Nov. 13, and the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, at 7:30 a.m. and noon each day. The school says it will observe its Thanksgiving holiday break.

If you came into contact with one of the confirmed cases, the Leon County Health Department will reach out to inform you.

