Advertisement

FAMU DRS moving to remote learning until Nov. 30

Photo: FAMU-DRS
Photo: FAMU-DRS(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS is moving to remote learning until Nov. 30, according to a letter the superintendent sent to parents on Thursday.

This comes after the Leon County Health Department informed the FAMU DRS administration of two confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus. The campus was closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the letter.

While the campus is closed, all building will be sanitized and cleaned per CDC guidance.

“All K-12 student instruction will transition to the district’s distance learning platform,” the letter says. “No one will be allowed to return to the campus before Monday, November 30, 2020. No exceptions to this mandate will be allowed.”

The school will still give breakfast and lunch to students via its curbside at the Orange Avenue entrance on Friday, Nov. 13, and the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, at 7:30 a.m. and noon each day. The school says it will observe its Thanksgiving holiday break.

If you came into contact with one of the confirmed cases, the Leon County Health Department will reach out to inform you.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta
Eta to tropical storm strength
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
FSU QB James Blackman will no longer be with FSU’s program
eta
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates