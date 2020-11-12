Former Lincoln basketball coach suing for malicious prosecution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Lincoln High School basketball coach Dimitric Salters is suing Leon County Schools' superintendent and the state attorney, claiming his 2017 arrest was prompted by a political feud.

Court records show Salters filed the suit in federal court on Oct. 28.

Salters is suing both Leon Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna and State Attorney Jack Campbell for wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution. He claims that his 2017 arrest was the result of an ongoing political feud between Hanna and former superintendent Jackie Pons.

“At their root the wrongful arrest and prosecution derives from (a) COACH DIMITRIC SALTERS support and commitment to the former Superintendent, Jackie Pons; (b) his taking Lincoln Basketball to State Championship status, which he was hired to do by Jackie Pons, thereby subjecting him to retaliation from SUPERINTENDENT ROCKY HANNA,” the civil suit claims.

A Leon County Schools spokesman says the district does not comment on open litigation, but State Attorney Jack Campbell called it “a completely baseless civil claim” and contends the prosecution “has no relation to any political agenda whatsoever.”

Circuit court records show that Salters was arrested and accused of fraud, grand theft and forgery in 2017.

Arrest papers say Salters okayed parents' opening of a Lincoln Basketball Club checking account and over the course of the season, Salters deposited several parent checks and money orders into his own personal account instead. “A full financial audit of school and bank records revealed a loss of over $13,000,” the probable cause affidavit said.

Salters' lawsuit disputes that, saying the coach provided a “detailed accounting” of the money, “demonstrating that no funds were missing.”

Salters' lawsuit claims that the district rushed the investigation without an audit and without law enforcement oversight in order to derail the team’s post-season run.

“There could be no other reason to file this abjectly and knowingly false Warrant other than to sabotage Lincoln Basketball’s historic State Championship run. There was no audit done, and an additional 2 weeks to permit the team to play and win the State Championship would have had no impact, other than to confirm the excellence of COACH DIMITRIC SALTERS, his players, and the reign of Lincoln Basketball in the State of Florida.”

The lawsuit claims both the school district and the state attorney’s office are dragging their feet in bringing the case to trial in hopes that the statute of limitations would run out in March 2021.

“We’ve been ready for trial for months if not longer,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said. “Everyone knows the COVID pandemic has delayed cases and his case will be one of the first when trials resume.”

Circuit court records show Salters' trial is set for Nov. 30.

