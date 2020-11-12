Georgia’s election recount: What Thomas County residents and officials are saying

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia’s Secretary of State stated Wednesday morning, “This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a re-canvass all at once. It will be a heavy lift but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”

He also made two major announcements; The first being that the December 1 runoff for public service commissioner is being moved to January 5. The second is hand recounts, just for the presidential race, will soon happen in every county in Georgia.

Frank Scoggins, the Supervisor of Elections for Thomas County, says a lot is still unknown at the moment, “As far as what the hand recount is going to be, I am not too sure. Obviously, it sounds like we are going to count all the ballots.”

While there is no clear guidance as of yet, Scoggins believes two poll workers, or more, at a time will re-tally more than 22,000 ballots.

And that is just for Thomas County.

“That is a lot of ballots to count and it might take us a lot of time," states Scoggins, "But you got to be careful because manual counting is different. I’m an automated person. If you have the equipment to do it, that’s the way to go, but if the Secretary is State says we need to do it, then that’s what we are going to do.”

Over the next nine days, sealed ballots will be opened and checked twice. A bi-partisan panel will iron out uncertainties to make sure every vote is in by November 20.

Scoggins explains the process, “There is always going to be witnesses or watchers, we prefer workers. And it’s not going to be tied to any particular party. It’s going to be bipartisan participation in this thing. Everything is going to be on the up and up in Thomas County I can assure you of that.”

Thursday morning, all of the Supervisor of Elections in Georgia will be meeting for mandatory training. More news is expected to come from that 9 a.m. meeting.

The recounts could start as early as Sunday, but there is no exact start date as of yet.

In Thomasville, voters chimed in on how they feel about the move. First-time voter Eniceia Williams states, “It’s not really going to make a difference.”

Sharon Long believes, “Every vote has got to count and I just think that they should.”

Ricky Laftinger, a Thomas County resident, adds “I have faith in the system. it is what it is. whatever it turns out to be is going to be what it’s going to be.”

The Thomas County elections office, like many in Georgia, are now getting ready to work. They are counting every ballot accurately and efficiently.

After November 20, if the margin is still between point five percent, a second recount could be called but this time by machine.

