Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis proposes bill expanding Stand Your Ground law

FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - An “anti-mob” legislation drafted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and aimed at police brutality protests would expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law, a move critics say would allow bystanders to shoot and kill looters.

DeSantis announced the proposal Tuesday, continuing his pledge from September to “crack down on violent and disorderly assemblies” in response to police brutality protests.

The proposal would expand the list of “forcible felonies” under Florida’s self-defense law to include property crimes. It would also make blocking traffic a third-degree felony and give immunity to drivers who “unintentionally” hit protesters blocking traffic.

Critics said the proposal incites violence. Republican leaders haven’t said whether they’ll sponsor the bill.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta
Eta to tropical storm strength
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
FSU QB James Blackman will no longer be with FSU’s program
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 11, 2020
Tamorrion Terry scored a 91-yard receiving touchdown in the 2019 Sun Bowl, the longest in the...
Tamorrion Terry no longer with FSU

Latest News

15-year-old shot in critical condition after Tifton shooting
Local Veterans Day events recap
Georgia recount: What Thomas County residents and officials are saying
What’s Brewing? Nov. 12, 2020