Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted sex offender

Jimmie Ray Williams is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is looking for a wanted sex offender.

Jimmie Ray Williams is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 155 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Williams is known to visit the Bainbridge area and has family in Jackson County, Florida.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

