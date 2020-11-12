Leon County grand jury finds no wrongdoing in Aenon Church Rd. deputy shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury says two deputies were justified in shooting and killing a suspect during a hostage situation on Aenon Church Road in October.

According to court documents, James Baker was visiting a trailer on Aenon Church Road on Oct. 2 and looking for his wallet. Baker came out of his car and pulled a gun on the trailer owners and another neighbor and demanded they give him back his wallet and ID.

The neighbors ran away from Baker, and one of them got a Valero convenience store clerk to call 911. Meanwhile, Baker held a woman at gunpoint, again demanding his wallet, court documents say. He said if law enforcement came, he would kill her.

Multiple Leon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 911 call. Two of the deputies put on tactical equipment and armed themselves with long rifles.

As deputies approached within 100 feet of the trailer, they heard a man yelling “I’m gonna ******* kill you.” One of the deputies shined a flashlight, and they clearly saw Baker holding a handgun to the woman’s head.

According to court documents, Baker pointed his gun at the deputies. Baker was ordered to put the gun down several times, but he yelled at the deputies to “back the **** up,” the documents say. Baker started shooting at them, and the deputies returned fire.

“A total of six shots were fired from the two long rifles,” the Grand Jury’s ruling says. “All three deputies reported being in fear for their lives, the lives of their fellow deputies, and the life of [the woman].”

Baker was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries. The woman ran into the woods after Baker first fired shots, so she could avoid the crossfire.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses and did a complete forensic examination of the scene.

“Mr. Baker’s wallet was recovered from inside his own vehicle,” court documents say.

Baker’s sister was interviewed as part of the investigation and testified in front of the grand jury. She says Baker had addiction problems and was determined to not go back to jail “by any means.” He suffered from paranoia, and a note in his handwriting read “this is not the way I planned for all of this to go,” court documents say.

The grand jury says the deputies' actions were heroic.

“In the confusion of an armed kidnapping and assault, they walked blindly towards the danger to rescue [the woman],” court documents say. “They put their lives in danger to protect a fellow citizen, and we thank them for it.”

The medical examiner found a toxic level of methamphetamine in Baker’s system, which the grand jury says may explain his paranoia and suicidal plans.

