Lowndes Co. to begin presidential recount Friday, will ‘continue until complete’

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia’s recount of the presidential election will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The Lowndes County Elections Office says it will continue the recount until it’s complete.

The recount’s deadline is midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Lowndes County elections officials say the recount will be open to the public and may be livestreamed.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, Lowndes County tallied a total of 46,355 votes for the presidential race. President Donald Trump got 25,691 votes, while 20,117 votes were cast for President-elect Joe Biden. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party candidate, received 547 votes.

The Lowndes County Elections Office is located at 2808 N. Oak St. in Valdosta.

Georgia election officials updated the public on the recount process Thursday afternoon. You can watch the press conference, which was livestreamed on WCTV’s Facebook page, at this link or below.

