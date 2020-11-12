New volunteer fire station opens in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A new volunteer fire station is now open to respond at a moment’s notice to a community that was in need of more emergency services.

The fire station will mainly serve the Greenshade and Dogtown communities in Gadsden County but will still serve the entire county with rescue and fire services.

It is located at 7297 Salem Road.

Community members and Gadsden County officials tell WCTV the department was a long time coming.

The new Greenshade-Dogtown fire station will offer more protection to those communities in a shorter response time.

“Because of our location we were not able to get a quick enough response,” said Greenshade-Dogtown Fire Chief Kirk Douglas.

Before the fire station, officials say the nearest volunteer fire department was eight miles away in Havana and the closest full-time fire department was 10 miles away in Quincy.

“Within the radius fire services are so far away that by the time a fire service gets here the structure is already totally burnt and lives have been lost so having a fire station in this community would help expedite the response,” said Dr. Anthony Viegbesie.

“All other communities have had a fire station but we did not,” said Patricia Kenon, a board member for the Greenshade-Dogtown Fire Station.

Residents in Gadsden County say they are glad the long-awaited station is officially opened.

“So the closer it is the better. It’s more appropriate for people in that community and in that town cause you never know when tragedy strikes,” said John Oggins.

“All I know is we need things and we need upgrading and everything,” said Lula Love.

The Greenshade-Dogtown fire station is looking for more volunteers and firefighters.

They say if you are interested that you contact the Gadsden County Office to request an application.

You can visit them at the office located at 9-B Jefferson Street or call 850-875-8650.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.