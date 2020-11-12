Stars and stripes fly in downtown Tallahassee to honor veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Star Spangled tribute took place in downtown Tallahassee Wednesday to honor veterans.

Typically the streets of downtown Tallahassee are lined with thousand of people for the Veterans Day parade. This year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

In September the Tallahassee City Commission voted to cancel all large events through the rest of the year, saying they didn’t believe it was safe to host large crowds during the pandemic.

But local veterans still found a way to honor our nation’s heroes.

“That’s why we have the freedom to gather, the freedom of speech and the other freedoms we enjoy because at some point, right now I think there’s some 14 million veterans in the United States. Fourteen million people offered their life to their country,” said veteran Joe West. “In the four county area here there’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 27,000 veterans. It was really good to see the people turn out, stand and hold a flag.”

West organized the Veterans day event after the parade was cancelled.

More than one hundred people gathered at the Tallahassee Veterans Memorial Wednesday morning, holding flags along South Monroe Street and saluting veterans.

But for some local veterans, this support means a bit more.

“When I went in, women couldn’t even serve in a lot of positions. But it’s getting better,” said veteran Stormie Doyle.

Doyle served in the military from 1974-1976, with an additional eleven years of reserves. She says that service is often overlooked.

“We are veterans too, not just our husbands, not just our brothers,” Doyle said. “We’re tired of being ignored, like it’s got to be the guy. It happens all the time.”

She’s one of the members of the newly formed ‘Women Veterans’ organization looking to change that.

Muriel Kweyama is an honorary veteran member of the group, and says she became an advocate for women’s veterans after seeing how they were treated at a previous Veterans Day Parade.

“There were some ladies in their attire, and everybody thought they were the wife of a veteran or a sister of a veteran,” Kweyama said. “It’s like no, they are the female veterans. We’re endeavoring to let society know that women are veterans, too.”

The group says these kinds of events with so much community support is the first step in changing the stigma.

“There’s over two million women veterans, and I’m sure there’s a lot of people out there that don’t really realize that there’s that many women veterans in the United States,” said veteran Donna Winsloe. “It’s time we all kind of stand up and say yeah, we’re here.”

