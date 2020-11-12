Tigers enter playoffs after traversing daunting 2020 schedule under new leadership

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Taking over a new job is one thing. Doing it with the schedule Jefferson County Head Coach Ira Reynolds and the Tigers had in 2020 is something else.

The Tigers opened the campaign with Madison County and went on to play Big Bend mainstays, like NFC, Wakulla and hosting Reynolds' old FAMU DRS squad.

But, despite the tough road and setbacks, Reynolds says his team has remained unshakable in their desire to compete and learn their new system. It’s a small glimpse into how bright the future can be in Monticello.

“The commitment the guys have had all season, the energy, the ‘I won’t quit’ attitude that impressed me the most," Reynolds said. "This is my 32nd season coaching high school football and I never get enough of seeing that with young players.”

The Tigers open the playoffs on Thursday at Taylor County.

