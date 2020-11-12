Woman dies in crash on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old woman is dead after her pickup truck hits a tree on Wednesday in Leon County.

The crash happened around five in the afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was driving the pickup truck westbound on I-10, when she left the roadway, drove up the tree line and hit a tree with its front bumper.

She was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and was pronounced dead.

