Woman dies in crash on I-10

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover(MGN)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old woman is dead after her pickup truck hits a tree on Wednesday in Leon County.

The crash happened around five in the afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the woman was driving the pickup truck westbound on I-10, when she left the roadway, drove up the tree line and hit a tree with its front bumper.

She was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and was pronounced dead.

