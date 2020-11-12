Advertisement

Wreaths Across America still in need of donations to meet goal for 2020

Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local effort to place holiday wreaths on the gravestones of every veteran in the Tallahassee National Cemetery needs your help.

Organizers for Wreaths Across America say donations are down this year about 50%. They believe it’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers also say they need 800 wreaths sponsored by the end of the month to make sure all 1,700 graves are covered.

“This year, I think we are going to make our goal, but it is going to take all of us to achieve that goal,” said Mike Ford, the Tallahassee coordinator for the effort.

Wreaths cost $15 and will be laid on Saturday, December 19.

The organization will also need volunteers to help place them and are grateful for any help they can get.

To donate or volunteer, go to the Wreaths Across America website. Be sure you select “Tallahassee National Cemetery” as your location and “Military Order of the Purple Hearts” as your organization.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta
Eta to tropical storm strength
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 10, 2020
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
TPD is concerned as suicides in Tallahassee spike during 2020.
Police concerned as suicides spike in Tallahassee
Florida electors react after Biden declared winner

Latest News

Cook County Schools Superintendent Tim Dixon says these are the highest COVID-19 counts they've...
Cook County football team quarantined days before last game
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Georgia’s election recount: What Thomas County residents and officials are saying
More than one hundred people gathered at the Tallahassee Veterans Memorial Wednesday morning,...
Stars and stripes fly in downtown Tallahassee to honor veterans
Tropical Storm Eta
Eta to tropical storm strength