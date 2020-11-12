Wreaths Across America still in need of donations to meet goal for 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local effort to place holiday wreaths on the gravestones of every veteran in the Tallahassee National Cemetery needs your help.

Organizers for Wreaths Across America say donations are down this year about 50%. They believe it’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers also say they need 800 wreaths sponsored by the end of the month to make sure all 1,700 graves are covered.

“This year, I think we are going to make our goal, but it is going to take all of us to achieve that goal,” said Mike Ford, the Tallahassee coordinator for the effort.

Wreaths cost $15 and will be laid on Saturday, December 19.

The organization will also need volunteers to help place them and are grateful for any help they can get.

To donate or volunteer, go to the Wreaths Across America website. Be sure you select “Tallahassee National Cemetery” as your location and “Military Order of the Purple Hearts” as your organization.

