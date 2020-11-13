Blazers get first crack at fall football with Saturday scrimmage

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Winnersville has felt a little strange on Saturdays without Valdosta State football, but that changes this weekend.

The view on college football Saturday usually doesn’t get much better than Gary Goff’s on the Valdosta State sideline. But, in a fall without Blazer football, the second-year head man is getting used to a seat more familiar to a fan; the couch.

“Probably the first couple weeks of the season I didn’t watch any college football because it’s just too hard to," Goff said. "Over the last three or four weeks I’ve accepted it. I’ve watched some games, I’ve enjoyed being a fan for a few minutes anyway, but then the coach comes out of ya and you’re just kind of wondering well maybe we can try that or we can do this and then you get mad that you’re not competing that night.”

While unable to take on the best the Gulf South has to offer, Valdosta State has been able to take the practice field throughout the fall: A welcome development for a program welcoming in more than its fair share of fresh faces.

“The guys have come out here and I’ve been very proud of them, they’ve worked extremely hard. The beauty about this fall camp, that we’ve been practicing, is getting on the field with our true freshmen," Goff explained. "We’ve been able to come out here with some of our new recruits, you could say, and really give them a chance to come out here and learn the offense, defense, special teams and then to see them perform. Under normal situations in the fall, it’s hard for freshmen to get that involved.”

But, those 30+ newcomers will finally get their chance to take the field of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this Saturday as the Blazers get set to hold a fall scrimmage. It’s a prime opportunity to show off talent in a game situation and finally get off the couch and get back into the game.

“We’ve been telling them, ‘Let’s all continue to be safe and at least have one somewhat normal Saturday.' It’ll be fun, it’ll be exciting even some of the guys who are a little banged up right now saw them in the treatment room this morning saying I’m getting ready for this week’s game.”

Saturday’s scrimmage kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will be streamed on the Blazers' website.

