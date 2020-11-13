Advertisement

China congratulates Biden on being elected US president

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on...
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. On Friday, Nov., 13, 2020, China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.

China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng of governments that congratulated Biden last weekend after he was projected to have secured enough Electoral College votes in the Nov. 3 election to win the White House.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms. (Kamala) Harris.”

Wang gave no reason for the delay but said, “the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.”

China’s government is mired in a tariff war with the Trump administration over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Trump also has labeled China a security threat and imposed export curbs and other sanctions on Chinese companies.

Political analysts expect few changes under a Biden administration due to widespread frustration with Beijing’s trade and human rights record and accusations of spying and technology theft.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
Woman dies in crash on I-10
eta
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 12, 2020
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
Gov. DeSantis proposes bill expanding Stand Your Ground law

Latest News

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right,...
UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies
U.S. election officials say President Trump's voter fraud allegations don't hold water.
U.S. election officials say President Trump's voter fraud allegations don't hold water
The Weeknd is set to play the Super Bowl halftime show
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
Military voters fear they’re part of unsupported fraud claim