City looks to rename street after Robert and Trudie Perkins, a Civil Rights ‘power couple’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission voted to begin the process of renaming a portion of Gamble Street for two Civil Rights activists, Robert and Trudie Perkins.

The potential road name would be Robert and Trudie Perkins Boulevard.

Local historian Delaitre Hollinger began work on the renaming; Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox brought it before the City Commission during the September 9 meeting.

Hollinger called Robert and Trudie Perkins a “power couple.”

“They were Civil Rights icons before the Civil Rights movement,” said Hollinger.

The couple both graduated from Florida A&M as well.

Jamil Perkins is their grandson; he is currently a math instructor at FAMU, and attributes his love for the subject to his grandfather. He says he feels lucky that they were around for so much of his life and is excited about the possible renaming.

“I’ve kind of known my whole life what they’ve done, but now everybody kinda gets to know a little bit,” said Perkins. “They fought the fight so that everybody else could reap the benefits.”

Robert Perkins' activist career began with helping children.

“He took a truck full of children, black children, to the white park, and the City said, hey, we need to build a park for black children,” said Perkins.

“He began his work by demanding that recreation facilities be provided for African Americans. He filled two trucks with children from the Bond neighborhood, and took them to the white park; that’s how we got Jake Gaither. And shortly after that, when they got the recreation facilities, then it was time to move on to fair employment practices,” said Hollinger, describing events in 1954.

Robert’s wife Trudie Perkins was a nurse at the local hospital, which was owned by the City at the time. She began a fight against unfair pay, with African American employees making less than their white counterparts.

“In 1971 is when Mrs. Perkins, Trudie Perkins, and Lizzie Smith Dennis began to raise the discrimination in employment practices issue. They were terminated as nurses in 1972.”

Robert filed 25 complaints with the Department of Justice and visited Washington D.C. to speak with three senators about the issue twice.

Hollinger says the Department eventually filed a lawsuit alleging the City had engaged in discrimination.

“The United States filed a formal complaint against the City of Tallahassee in 1974, alleging that the City was engaging in a pattern and practice of discrimination. And then in April of 1975, that’s when the City and the federal courts came to an agreement. Through that, we were able to get the US District Court Judge to monitor a consent decree, which was responsible for the City of Tallahassee gaining its first African American males and first females in high ranking positions,” said Hollinger.

The consent decree mandated that 23.7% of all positions in the City of Tallahassee, ranging from managerial to maintenance, would be filled by African Americans. That number was decided by the population of African Americans living in the City at the time.

The Perkins' daughter Jackie tells WCTV she’s proud that her parents created a pathway to employment and opportunity, allowing African Americans to work in the upper echelons of City government.

Jamil pointed out the fact that both Robert and Trudie’s names would be on the street.

“And I want to say that! Because often women don’t get to have their names placed on things. Even if they do, it’s a last name, which is tied to a man,” said Perkins. “But now, you get her first name, and you know: that was a woman who did it. That was a woman who was responsible for that.”

The Gamble Street location is not the only City landmark recently renamed for a local African American leader; Chapman Pond has been renamed and now memorializes Dr. Charles Evans.

Hollinger says it’s extremely important to participate in the renaming of landmarks; he says it shows we’ve changed.

“It demonstrates that we’re in a different time, a different place. It demonstrates that we no longer want to honor and recognize people who were the antithesis of what we really value,” said Hollinger.

If the street renaming is approved by all property owners, it does not require further City or County Commission approval. If it does not have 100% approval, but does meet the 75% minimum threshold, the item will move on to the Addressing Steering Committee and the Leon County Commission.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.