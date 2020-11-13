Advertisement

FAMU DRS football to vacate Class 2A playoff game

By Pat Mueller
Published: Nov. 13, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS is vacating its regional quarterfinal playoff football game against St. John Paul II High School, according to an email obtained by WCTV.

On Thursday, the school learned of two positive coronavirus cases on campus and transitioned to virtual learning for the second time this year.

The original plan was to play the game on Monday; however, in the email, the FHSAA says due to FAMU DRS' health department status, the school will vacate the game. St. John Paul II will advance to the next round in the Class 2A Region 1 bracket, the email says.

A close source at FAMU DRS also confirmed to WCTV they are forfeiting the game.

