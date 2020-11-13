FAMU reinstates curfew to slow COVID-19 spread

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it is reinstating its campus-wide curfew after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The university had lifted its previous curfew on Oct. 9 after the campus saw its positivity rate of coronavirus on-campus fall to a “manageable, low level,” but leaders at the school are now being more cautious.

According to FAMU’s release, students must be in their assigned residence hall from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on all weekdays and from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the weekend. The curfew will go into effect beginning at 12 a.m. Saturday and will continue until further notice.

In their release, the university says they are aware of “large, impromptu and planned gatherings,” both on and off campus and say students are using social media to “announce their intent to blatantly violate Leon County’s mandate on large crowds and FAMU’s COVID-19 conduct enforcement procedures.”

The school says failure to follow COVID-19-related procedures and guidelines could lead to sanctions from the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resoltion and include immediate suspension from University Housing and the possibility of disciplinary probation, suspension and/or expulsion from the school.

The university’s latest update to its COVID dashboard indicates there have been a total of 145 positive cases on campus this semester, with 107 students and 38 employees testing positive. Seventeen students tested positive in the week of Nov. 6, according to the website.

Leon County saw 478 new coronavirus cases since Nov. 6, according to Thursday’s Florida Department of Health County Report. The county’s percent positivity rate on Wednesday, Nov. 11, was 4.91%.

