Florida High celebrates four signees during early signing period

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High celebrated four athletes who are set to continue their athletic careers on Thursday as they held a signing ceremony on the second day of the early signing period.

Javian Mosley is on his way to Mercer to play basketball while his teammate, Makai Willis, is heading north to play at Fairfield.

Jordan Rosier is taking her talents to the South Alabama basketball program while Khori Louis is staying in town to join Chris Poole and the Florida State volleyball team.

“With most of the schools it was the assistant coach talking to me,” Mosley said, “But with Mercer, it was the head coach. The head coach makes most of the calls. The campus is beautiful. The gym is beautiful. The institution is beautiful itself. The education is very good at Mercer.”

”I talked to Coach Jordana [Price] and we texted," Louis said. “She was just happy for me and waiting and excited just like I am. I feel like I’m going to try to bring my energy and spirit and just pushing other players on and encouraging.”

Louis will not be alone in the garnet and gold; Chiles’ Addison Hultquist will also be on the roster next year.

