Georgia set to embark on largest recount in nation’s history

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Elections workers in all 159 counties were provided virtual training Thursday ahead of Georgia’s historic presidential election audit.

State officials led the group course, detailing the process of what they call a manual “audit, recount and re-canvas all in one”.

While counting by hand may seem self-explanatory, Lowndes County elections officials say the process involved is new to them.

Supervisor Deb Cox rallied all her team members up at the Board of Elections office for the online instruction.

“They’re excited to do something new,” she said. “They’re excited to be part of the state-wide process to verify that Georgia’s on the top of the heat for security and voter accuracy.”

But it follows heat from the Trump Campaign earlier this week. Congressman Doug Collins, who leads the President’s recount group in Georgia, insisted Tuesday the redo be done by hand.

“This is a victory for integrity. This is a victory for transparency from our campaign’s perspective,” he said Wednesday after the state’s announcement. “The Secretary of State has agreed to the hand recount, and now the people of Georgia can see the transparency of an election here in Georgia.”

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, though, Gabriel Sterling with the State Secretary’s office claimed their decision for an immediate hand count was not in response to the campaign’s request. He said the manual way is the only way.

“Let me be perfectly clear on this, if it was 14,000 votes the other way, we would be doing the exact same thing,” he said.

Nearly five million ballots were cast in Georgia for the presidential race, and 46,355 of those were cast in Lowndes County.

“For every vote, there’s a ballot to be counted,” Cox said. “That’s a lot of ballots.”

Under the state’s command, she and her team are set to begin counting each one, hand-by-hand at 9 a.m. Friday.

“This will be the largest hand-retallying by an audit in the history of the United States,” Sterling said.

Counties are given until midnight to complete the audit. The process will be open to the public.

Friday is also the last day for all counties to have their election results certified. As of Thursday night, 48 are still counting.

If the audit results show half a percent-margin point or less between the two candidates, Trump’s campaign can request a second recount by machine.

Georgia’s deadline for total certified results is November 20.

