Advertisement

Georgia set to embark on largest recount in nation’s history

By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Elections workers in all 159 counties were provided virtual training Thursday ahead of Georgia’s historic presidential election audit.

State officials led the group course, detailing the process of what they call a manual “audit, recount and re-canvas all in one”.

While counting by hand may seem self-explanatory, Lowndes County elections officials say the process involved is new to them.

Supervisor Deb Cox rallied all her team members up at the Board of Elections office for the online instruction.

“They’re excited to do something new,” she said. “They’re excited to be part of the state-wide process to verify that Georgia’s on the top of the heat for security and voter accuracy.”

But it follows heat from the Trump Campaign earlier this week. Congressman Doug Collins, who leads the President’s recount group in Georgia, insisted Tuesday the redo be done by hand.

“This is a victory for integrity. This is a victory for transparency from our campaign’s perspective,” he said Wednesday after the state’s announcement. “The Secretary of State has agreed to the hand recount, and now the people of Georgia can see the transparency of an election here in Georgia.”

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, though, Gabriel Sterling with the State Secretary’s office claimed their decision for an immediate hand count was not in response to the campaign’s request. He said the manual way is the only way.

“Let me be perfectly clear on this, if it was 14,000 votes the other way, we would be doing the exact same thing,” he said.

Nearly five million ballots were cast in Georgia for the presidential race, and 46,355 of those were cast in Lowndes County.

“For every vote, there’s a ballot to be counted,” Cox said. “That’s a lot of ballots.”

Under the state’s command, she and her team are set to begin counting each one, hand-by-hand at 9 a.m. Friday.

“This will be the largest hand-retallying by an audit in the history of the United States,” Sterling said.

Counties are given until midnight to complete the audit. The process will be open to the public.

Friday is also the last day for all counties to have their election results certified. As of Thursday night, 48 are still counting.

If the audit results show half a percent-margin point or less between the two candidates, Trump’s campaign can request a second recount by machine.

Georgia’s deadline for total certified results is November 20.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta
Eta to tropical storm strength
Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
Woman dies in crash on I-10
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
FSU QB James Blackman will no longer be with FSU’s program
eta
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key

Latest News

Blazers get first crack at fall football with Saturday scrimmage
Georgia set to embark on largest recount in nation’s history
Georgia set to embark on largest recount in nation’s history
Florida High sends four student-athletes to college during early signing period.
Florida High celebrates four signees during early signing period
Leon Volleyball
Leon volleyball on cusp of back-to-back state titles