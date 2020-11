TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

1 whole orange

1 apple, cored

1 cup of pecans

1 cup of sugar

6 ounces of cranberries

METHOD

Grind all the ingredients to desired consistency. Mix and serve. Serves four to eight people.

