LCS hosts 1st virtual mental health workshop for students and families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools hosted a mental health workshop Thursday to help parents notice signs that their children are mentally strained.

With mental health concerns growing during the pandemic, LCS wanted to take action to help students and parents manage it.

“We have heard from parents and students and teachers and staff since the inception back in March about the struggles that our students are going through, that our teachers are going through, that our families and parents are going to," says Leon County Schools Spokesperson Chris Petley.

After seeing an uptick in mental health referrals, Petley says LCS knew something needed to be done.

“We’ve referred almost 370 students to mental health counseling through our school system, so we know there has been an uptick," says Petley. We just want to do everything we can to respond to the community and provide the resources and support that we can.”

Thursday’s workshop, the first of four, featured Capital Regional’s Dr. Jeffrey Ferraro, who gave insight on how to tell if a child is depressed.

“We may see school refusal, not wanting to go to school. We may see various body complaints like headaches or upset stomach which is a very common sign of depression in children," said Dr. Ferraro.

Dr. Ferraro says it’s important for parents to be aware of their own mental health and take the time to understand their children’s concerns in order to help them.

“To take some time, some individual time with your child and really get to know what those symptoms mean to them," explained Dr. Ferraro.

Petley believes Thursday’s workshop was a success and hopes they can make a difference in at least one family’s life.

“So we’re excited about it, and we hope that we can just reach one student, one parent and that’s success for us," says Petley.

You’ll be able to watch the second of the four mental health workshops next Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. on the LCS Facebook page.

