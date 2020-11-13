Advertisement

Leon County to see economic boost from statewide cross country championships

By Monica Casey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is hosting the high school statewide cross country championships for the ninth year in a row at Apalachee Regional Park, but the event will look different this year.

Usually, the economic impact of the event is between $1.5 to $2 million; this year, it’s expected to be $1 million, with the attendance at the event being slightly smaller.

Attendance will be decreased because of safety measures in place by Leon County; each competing athlete is only allowed to bring one spectator.

There will be temperature checks at the event, and masks are required at all times unless a person is running.

Kerri Post, the Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism, also known as Visit Tallahassee, says hotels and restaurants can expect a nice boost from the weekend.

“They have come in early with the change in schedule to enjoy our beautiful community with the race. What you can expect is you’re going to see probably a lot of the Italian restaurants will be very busy, as they load up on carbs,” said Post.

Tropical Storm Eta did adjust the schedule of the event; athletes were supposed to arrive on Thursday, competing Friday and Saturday. Organizers pushed the event by a day to avoid families having to drive through inclement weather from around the state; now, competitors will arrive on Friday, with many competing Saturday and Sunday.

Renovations at Apalachee Regional Park are still underway; they are expected to be complete in December.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Eta
Eta to tropical storm strength
Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
Woman dies in crash on I-10
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
FSU QB James Blackman will no longer be with FSU’s program
eta
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key

Latest News

Leon Volleyball
Leon volleyball on cusp of back-to-back state titles
Leon volleyball on cusp of back-to-back state titles
Jefferson County Tigers football
Jefferson County football practice
Tigers enter playoffs after traversing daunting 2020 schedule under new leadership