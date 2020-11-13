Leon County to see economic boost from statewide cross country championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is hosting the high school statewide cross country championships for the ninth year in a row at Apalachee Regional Park, but the event will look different this year.

Usually, the economic impact of the event is between $1.5 to $2 million; this year, it’s expected to be $1 million, with the attendance at the event being slightly smaller.

Attendance will be decreased because of safety measures in place by Leon County; each competing athlete is only allowed to bring one spectator.

There will be temperature checks at the event, and masks are required at all times unless a person is running.

Kerri Post, the Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism, also known as Visit Tallahassee, says hotels and restaurants can expect a nice boost from the weekend.

“They have come in early with the change in schedule to enjoy our beautiful community with the race. What you can expect is you’re going to see probably a lot of the Italian restaurants will be very busy, as they load up on carbs,” said Post.

Tropical Storm Eta did adjust the schedule of the event; athletes were supposed to arrive on Thursday, competing Friday and Saturday. Organizers pushed the event by a day to avoid families having to drive through inclement weather from around the state; now, competitors will arrive on Friday, with many competing Saturday and Sunday.

Renovations at Apalachee Regional Park are still underway; they are expected to be complete in December.

