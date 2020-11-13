Leon volleyball on cusp of back-to-back state titles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon volleyball team is one win away from defending their Class 6A state title.

This state championship run might be the best work of Head Coach Angie Strickland’s Lions' tenure; LHS ran through it’s abbreviated 11-game schedule unscathed and a win on Saturday wouldn’t only give the Lions a championship, but would cap off an undefeated season.

As defending champions, the team has the experience and hopes that serves them an advantage.

“It’s definitely a different feeling,” junior middle hitter Katherine Wiggins said. “It’s more of a majestic feeling almost. You’re like, ‘This is like big-time ball.’ I feel like we are still focused and we are like let’s just get this job done now. That’s how our mindset is going in.”

Leon will face Mater Academy Charter on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Fort Myers.

