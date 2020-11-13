Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: November 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Eta weekend as it crossed over north-central Florida Thursday morning and is now a weak tropical storm, just off the South Carolina coast and is rapidly moving to the Northeast out of the Atlantic.

The worst effects were flash floods over parts of the Carolinas, especially central North Carolina. Our area just had some light showers and lots of clouds this morning, but became partly to mostly sunny this afternoon, with temperatures mostly in the upper-70s to low-80s.

Thursday night will be a bit cooler, with lows in the upper-50s. The next several days look to be very pleasant; a reinforcing cold front will, at most, bring a stray shower to our area on Sunday, but drop temperatures next week, with lows falling into the 40s and highs next week in the low-to-mid-70s.

