Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable consoles from the 1980s – The Game & Watch.
The black-and-white handheld came out before the Game Boy and each one only played a single game.
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.
It plays three games: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (the Mario version).
The 40th-anniversary edition of Game & Watch retails for $50.
It’s on sale for a limited time.
